Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
SGMO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $13.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.
Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.