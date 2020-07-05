Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SGMO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

