ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James decreased their price target on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $588.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.29. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $872.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.85 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

