Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shockwave Medical stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 244,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,499. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,362 shares of company stock worth $20,838,601 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

