Solana Market Capitalization Achieves $12.27 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00007804 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.77 or 0.05218041 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031585 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,628,007 coins and its circulating supply is 17,248,312 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

