Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Spotify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.92.

NYSE SPOT opened at $271.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.29 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $274.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.21.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth $1,953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 1,332.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 71,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

