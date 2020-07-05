Stealth (XST) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,170.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $5,170.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004939 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001300 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000576 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031842 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,212,912 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

