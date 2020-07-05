Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.24). Stitch Fix posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $138,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,507 shares of company stock worth $9,843,248. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stitch Fix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Stitch Fix by 9.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,165. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.