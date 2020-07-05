Terracoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Terracoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $180.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,100.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.53 or 0.02456304 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00680479 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.