TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRTX. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 775,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 225.54, a current ratio of 225.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $609.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.96. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

