TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded TRAVIS PERKINS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get TRAVIS PERKINS/S alerts:

OTCMKTS TPRKY remained flat at $$13.80 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for TRAVIS PERKINS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRAVIS PERKINS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.