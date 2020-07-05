Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

TSN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

