Unify (UNIFY) Market Cap Tops $76,288.93

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Unify has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a market cap of $76,288.93 and approximately $2,030.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00457666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003412 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

