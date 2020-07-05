USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.24 Million

Analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will announce $169.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.14 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $173.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $663.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $656.44 million to $675.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $628.65 million, with estimates ranging from $576.04 million to $660.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.96 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 80.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

USAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of USAC stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.55. 240,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,589. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.38. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 160,983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 102,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,074,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

