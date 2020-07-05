USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $230.28 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Coinbase Pro, FCoin and Korbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.02499802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00062207 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,038,291,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,031,926,193 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Poloniex, CoinEx, LATOKEN, FCoin, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Crex24, Korbit, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

