V-ID One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002378 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.77 or 0.05218041 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031585 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001633 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,698,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,158,012 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

