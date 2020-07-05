Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $103,336.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,741 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. 412,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,019. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

