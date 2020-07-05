WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRTBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.71. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.