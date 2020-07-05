Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.95.

WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 3.96. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $31.99.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,306,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

