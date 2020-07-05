Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $9,134.01 or 1.00369251 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $53.14 million and approximately $169,713.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00131087 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006538 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 5,818 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

