Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to report $33.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.30 million and the highest is $38.08 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $142.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $303.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.51 million to $344.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $429.75 million, with estimates ranging from $413.07 million to $440.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 853,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,337. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $598.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

