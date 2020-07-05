Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Mplx posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,471 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,224 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,782,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,449,000 after buying an additional 1,127,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Mplx by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,209,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,765. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

