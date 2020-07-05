Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce $686.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.08 million. TRI Pointe Group posted sales of $697.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 653.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,300. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

