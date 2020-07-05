Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,106.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $743,500. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,095,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,196,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 311,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 239,243 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 734,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,335. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.60.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

