Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will report sales of $118.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.20 million. Zscaler posted sales of $86.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $423.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.42 million to $424.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $555.68 million, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $572.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.65.

ZS stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,070. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $332,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $628,835.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,868,585. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

