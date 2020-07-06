-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SAVA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 915,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 163,801 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 10,993.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 297,583 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 69,519 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

