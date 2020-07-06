-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.23). Menlo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNLO shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,702,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNLO. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,456,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,693,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 4,061.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 935,650 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNLO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,906. The company has a market cap of $283.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

