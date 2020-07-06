$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.38. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. 224,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,590. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

