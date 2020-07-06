-$0.48 EPS Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.51). Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 42.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNK. DNB Markets cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 334,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.74. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

