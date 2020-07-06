$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after buying an additional 49,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after buying an additional 2,196,609 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $22.01. 875,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

