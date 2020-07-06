-$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post ($1.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($1.67). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPR. Berenberg Bank lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,534,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.50. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

