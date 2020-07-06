$13.90 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to announce $13.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the highest is $18.48 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $80.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $150.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $179.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $273.21 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $292.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

EB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.55. 1,297,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,119. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $744.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.54. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

