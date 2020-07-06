$267.29 Million in Sales Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post sales of $267.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.67 million and the lowest is $239.60 million. Monro reported sales of $317.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of MNRO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.45. 240,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

