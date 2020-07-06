$306.74 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will announce $306.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.82 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $247.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,383. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

