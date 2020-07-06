$31.99 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post sales of $31.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.57 million. Cinemark reported sales of $957.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 43.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,328,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 806,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4,346.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 761,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 4,260,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

