$332.81 Million in Sales Expected for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will post sales of $332.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $416.24 million. Nextera Energy Partners reported sales of $219.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEP. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,321. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

