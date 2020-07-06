$488.65 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post sales of $488.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.00 million. Itron reported sales of $635.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,688.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $355,565. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 288.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $2,147,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 218,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,516. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

