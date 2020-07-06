$55.29 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post sales of $55.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.54 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $73.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $237.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $245.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $253.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.27 million.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,274,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 485,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 251,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $2,534,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 962.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 180,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 154,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

HCKT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,010. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $401.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

