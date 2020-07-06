$61.80 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post sales of $61.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.28 million to $62.50 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $82.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $269.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.43 million to $276.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $312.36 million, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $320.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE MXL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $21.20. 436,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,939. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 60,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,197,600.00. Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,935. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $32,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 946,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $7,751,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,807,000 after buying an additional 632,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.