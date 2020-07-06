Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report $359.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.30 million and the lowest is $353.40 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $334.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 500,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,133.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,838 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,116.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 822,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 754,945 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 687,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.