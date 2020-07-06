Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 34,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after buying an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,376. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.65.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.