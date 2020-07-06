Analysts Anticipate vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). vTv Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on VTVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 128,303 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTVT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 181,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,503. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

