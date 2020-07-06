Analysts Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.33). Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. 1,286,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,555. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,189,000 after purchasing an additional 196,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 914,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.