Analysts Expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 897,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.20.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,437 shares of company stock worth $3,205,970. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

