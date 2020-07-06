Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

BSMX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSMX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 448,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

