Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Analysts expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is $0.57. FibroGen posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 146%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.50. 536,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.58. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

