Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report sales of $63.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.60 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $166.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $451.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.60 million to $508.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $582.20 million, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $602.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $144.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

