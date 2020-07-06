Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Aramark reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $13.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $14.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $353,567.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 137,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,954. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

