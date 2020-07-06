Brokerages Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.02). General Electric posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,555,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 70.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,300,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,157,305. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21, a PEG ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

