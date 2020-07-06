Brokerages Expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). LendingClub reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,930. The company has a market cap of $336.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

