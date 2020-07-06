Brokerages Expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to post sales of $106.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.89 million to $107.50 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $121.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $479.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.27 million to $480.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $466.71 million, with estimates ranging from $447.92 million to $485.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.42. 161,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,159. The company has a market capitalization of $541.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $819,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $124,134.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,253.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,001 shares of company stock worth $897,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

